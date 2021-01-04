Alvin E. Jacobs, 86, of East Earl, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Maple Farms in Akron. He was the husband of Shirley E. Means Jacobs, to whom he was married for 67 years. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late John C. Jacobs and the late Pauline Witwer Jacobs Wessner.
Alvin was a member of Trinity E C Church in Terre Hill. He was employed for many years at the former SLC Corporation in Blue Ball as a sewing machine mechanic. He also worked at Shady Maple Smorgasbord as a part of the maintenance team.
Alvin is also survived by two sons, Michael K. Jacobs, husband of Caroline of Lebanon, and Randall L. Jacobs of Rehoboth, DE: three grandchildren, Kate E., wife of George Manchak of Harrisburg, Rebekah A., wife of Jared Daubert of Lebanon, and Stephen M. Jacobs of Lewes, DE; three great-grandchildren, Grant and Jared (JD) Daubert, and Liliian Manchak. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy, wife of Arden Sheaffer of Homosassa, FL; and a brother, Barry husband of Mary Ann Jacobs of Bowmansville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Schultz. A number of nieces and nephews complete the family.
Services and interment in Bridgeville E.C. Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
A living tribute »