Alvin E. Fry, 91, of Denver, left his earthly home and went to his heavenly home on Fri., July 3, 2020. Born in Reinholds, Alvin was the son of the late C. Menno & Florence H. (Weinhold) Fry and the husband of Alverta A. (Nagle) Fry for 61 years until her passing in Sept. 2014.
Alvin was self-employed, primarily operating as contractor for carpentry and excavator work. He also loved farming and was the 5th generation to work the family farm. Initially a small dairy operation, Alvin and his wife converted to raising Black Angus. He was an avid Case antique tractor collector, and collected pedal tractors, old tools, saws, & hand planes. He was a member of Reinholds United Zion Church where he served as a trustee for many years. Alvin and his wife worked with various charities for the Navajo Indians in New Mexico. They would pack loads of clothes and supplies for the reservations. One of Alvin's most memorable times was traveling with one of the tractor trailers to NM where he toured the Indian reservation, met the people and was given a hot air balloon ride over the reserve. Alvin will forever be remembered for his hard work and love of old traditions.
Alvin is survived by three daughters, Gail A. (David) Harting of Denver, Aletha K. Aytche of Denver, & Annette Y. (Jay) Putt of Mt. Penn; grandchildren, Justin & Jordan Aytche, Ryan Harting, Nicholas, Alexandria, Kaylee, Isabella, & Madeline Putt; & brother, Eugene Fry of Narvon. In addition to his wife, Alvin is predeceased by sister, Kathryn Hirneisen.
Visitation, Wed., July 8th from 10 to 11 a.m. in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567 where service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »