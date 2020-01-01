Alvin C. "Charlie" Brought, Jr., 57, of Millersville, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on December 27, 2019. He was the husband of Donna L. Mertz Brought, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage this past August 5th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Alvin C., Sr., and Shirley A. Hager Brought.
Charlie had worked for many years for Your Estate Service Landscaping of Lancaster. He had previously worked for George Grove and Sons, and Zephyr Thomas Co., doing home improvements.
A real outdoorsman, Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed antiquing, collecting vintage toys, bottles, and coins. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, from the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins to Pitt Panthers. He enjoyed time working on his 1974 Ford F100 truck.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, Donna, by his sons: Eric C. of Conestoga, and Corey D. of Millersville, and by his sister, Donna married to Phil Faust of Willow Street.
There will be celebration of Chuck's life at a later time, for which a date and location will be announced. In lieu flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the American Heart Assn. (Lancaster Chapter), 4250 Crums Mills Rd., Suite100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »