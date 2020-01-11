Alvin B. Williams, 76, of New Holland, died peacefully in his sleep at home after a brief illness.
Born in Cheboygan, MI, he was a son of the late Clifford and Arlene (Johnston) Williams. His wife, Juanita M. (Parker) Williams, died May 15, 2017.
Alvin worked for many years as a long distance truck driver and later for Paradise Truck Tire Specialists, retiring in 2016.
He was a member at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster. He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed splitting fire wood and spending time outdoors.
Surviving is a daughter, Sondra, married to Carl Isaacs of Denver; two grandchildren, Chad Bergman and Felicia Isaacs; three grea- grandchildren, Elias Medesto, Blake Bergman, and Emma Isaacs; a brother, Kenneth, married to Rose Williams of New Holland; and a niece, Carolyn, married to Pete Hoffman of Bowmansville.
Preceding him in death are three siblings, Eleanor Ingraham, Donnie Williams, and Terry Williams.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
