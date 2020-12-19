Alvin B. Leid, 83, of 1126 Martindale Road, Ephrata, passed away at home on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
He was married 60 years to Mary W. Shirk Leid. Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Norman and Anna Burkholder Leid.
Alvin was a farmer. He was a minister at the Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are five sons, Edward husband of Minnie Leid of Dundee, NY, Alvin husband of Alma Leid of Thorp, WI, Daniel husband of Mary Leid of Thorp, WI, John husband of Mary Leid of Elma, IA, and Mark husband of Lydia Ann Leid of Ephrata; a daughter, Mary wife of Jeremiah Zeiset of Abbottsford, WI; 42 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Levi, Adam, Irvin, Samuel and John Leid; and a sister, Anna wife of John Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by sons, Clarence and James who was the husband of Julia Leid; three infants, and by brothers, George Aaron and Norman Leid.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, at 9:30 A.M. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be held at the late home on Tuesday from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
