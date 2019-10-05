Alvin B. Landis, age 80, beloved husband of Ruth M. Landis, passed peacefully into his eternal rest on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home in Fleming County, KY.
Born in Union Township, Snyder County, PA on September 7, 1939, he was a son of the late Paul and Amanda Brubacker Landis.
Alvin lived his life for the Lord and was a faithful member of the Mt. Carmel Bible Fellowship Church. His fascination with history made him the family historian. Alvin had a loving heart for everyone and never knew a stranger. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Alvin was the business owner of Swiss American Homes of Kentucky with business locations in Missouri as well. He was a former assistant prison Chaplain in West Liberty where he ministered to many inmates. Alvin had a love and gift for horticulture, growing and nurturing beautiful flowers around his home as well as planting trees.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: his nine children, Anna Mae (James) Kurtz of Harrodsburg, KY, Edwin M. (Ruth) Landis of Hummelstown, PA, Alvin B. (Mary) Landis, Jr. of Clymer, PA, Susan L. (Tim) Miller of Flemingsburg, KY, Wilma L. (Nelson) Bates of Advance, MO, Paul M. (Sierica) Landis of Shedd, OR, Lois M. (Dave) Miller of Georgetown, OH, Ruth Marie Landis of Afton, TN, and Miriam Ann Landis of Richland, PA; 34 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Lucy Nolt, Annie (Melvin) Gehman, Paul (Ella Mae) Landis, and Warren (Darla) Landis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: a brother, John Landis; and grandchildren, Randall Dean Miller, and Amy Lynette Kurtz.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 8:45 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center with further services at 9:30 AM from the Stauffer Mennonite Church, Earl Township with Pastor Ben Peachey officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.