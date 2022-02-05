Alvin "Al" Edward Kashner, 87 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born Monday, November 19, 1934 in Hickory Ridge, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Clarence "Mooch" Kashner and the late Charlotte Coutts Kashner.
Al was a 3rd or 4th generation coal miner in the Shamokin, PA area for 15 years until a mining injury allowed him to attend Williamsport Tech where he learned electronics drafting. He worked as a draftsman for AMP, Inc in Elizabethtown, PA until the company stopped making power supplies for the U.S. military. At that time Al and several engineers decided to go out on their own and start ACT (Advanced Conversion Technology) in Middletown, PA where he retired after 20 plus years.
Al moved to Cookeville, TN in 2021 to be closer to his family.
Al was very determined, and a hard worker at everything he did. He always told his children "always give an honest day's work for an honest day's pay."
He enjoyed all sports, especially football. His favorite teams were the Philadelphia Eagles, being a season ticket holder for over 40 years, and Notre Dame football. He also had a passion for baseball and softball. "Big Al" as he was called by his softball teammates, playing until the age of 52 years. Big Al led the league in most statistics. His second passion was small game hunting, but his true love was deer hunting. Al had a hunting camp, enjoying time with his father, brothers, nephews, son Dan, and grandsons.
Al is survived by: the mother of his children, Mary Oberholtzer Kashner of Cookeville, TN; sons, Albert Kashner of Cookeville, TN, Daniel (Judy) Kashner of Cookeville, TN, John Kashner of Cookeville, TN; daughters, Sharon (Mark) Watson of Lancaster, PA, Diana Bickel of Lake Meade, PA; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, Uncle Hipper, Aunt Emily, and brother David Kashner, Sr.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Dick and George Kashner, sister, Bonnie Kashner and son-in-law, Greg Bickel.
A celebration of life is planned in Cookeville for family and close family friends. Another celebration of life will be conducted in PA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnels to Towers.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.presleyfuneralhome.com