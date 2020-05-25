Alvin A. Miller, age 35, of 431 Green Lane, Peach Bottom, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Peach Bottom, son of Amos F. and Susie F. Huyard Miller, with whom he resided. He spent time helping at Goodwill and the Care Center in Intercourse, PA. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He enjoyed his family and church friends. Alvin was a special needs child since the age of one. Even with these difficulties he touched many lives in his special way.
Surviving besides his parents are 4 siblings: Elmer H. husband of Sarah Glick Miller of New Holland, Stevie H. Miller of Manheim, Levina H. Miller of Lititz, Reuben H. husband of Susie Esh Miller of Peach Bottom; 4 nephews and 8 nieces also survive. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Levi H. and Sylvan H. Miller.
Funeral service will be private with interment in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
A living tribute »