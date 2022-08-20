Alverta S. Showalter, 97, of Denver, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Reinholds to the late Lee and Katie (Seltzer) Showalter. She was the last of nine children.
Alverta was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church.
She was a machine operator for Ephrata Apparel and Keystone Nitewear. She enjoyed doing word searches and spending time with her family.
Alverta is survived by two sons, Craig, husband of Peggy Showalter, Clyde Showalter, both of Denver; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Scott V. Brubaker officiating. Inurnment will be private in Swamp Cemetery.
The family would like to thank The Garden at Stevens and Caring Hospice staff for their kindness and care during Alverta's stay.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
