Alverta M. Myers, 96 of Narvon, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center.
Born in Ephrata, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Edith (Gerhart) Kindt. Her husband, Harry E. Myers, died May 31, 2013.
Alverta worked as a seamstress for many years at Terre Hill Manufacturing, which later became SLC Fashions.
She was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church, the Order of Eastern Star, and involved for years in the Blue Ball Fire Company Ladies Aux. She enjoyed sewing and collecting miniature sewing machines. Her family was important to her, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Kay, married to Vincent Paparo of Akron; a daughter-in-law, Linda (Martin) Myers of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is a son, Kenneth Myers, Sr.; two brothers, Donald and John Kindt; and two sisters, Elva Morgan and Earla Hess.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 2 pm at St. Stephen Cemetery, 249 E. Main St., New Holland. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.