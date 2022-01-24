Alverta (Bucher) Long, 94, of Lititz, passed away at Moravian Manor on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Born on November 4, 1927 in Penn Township, PA, Alverta was the daughter of the late Philip and Edna (Frey) Bucher. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Pfautz; and her second husband, James B. Long.
Alverta was an active member of Lititz Church of the Brethren since her teenage years and participated in the Golden Needles sewing group into her nineties. She crocheted many baby blankets for newborns of the church and crocheted hats for cancer patients. She enjoyed eggshell decorating and created many ornate and detailed pieces.
Alverta is survived by her step-son, Jay K. Long (companion of Cora); grandchildren Amanda Manuel (wife of Jeremy) and Seth Long (husband of Erica); and great-grandchildren Jacob, Haley, and Margot.
A Funeral Service will be held at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home at 127 S. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Committal will follow at Longenecker’s Brethren Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. At the request of the family, masks will be required in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lititz Church of the Brethren at 300 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com