Alverta B. Burkholder, 85, of Narvon, died Friday, June 12, 2020 after a brief illness at Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata.
Born in Clay Twp., she was a daughter of the late John N. and Lydia M. (Burkholder) Rutt. Her husband, John W. Burkholder, died May 18, 2017.
Alverta was a homemaker and a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are 9 children, Linda R., married to Eugene Z. Horst of Newmanstown, Elaine R., married to Mervin S. Wenger of Womelsdorf, Wilma R., married to Raymond B. Martin of Fleetwood, Earl R., married to Ann Louise (Weaver) of Narvon, Arlene R., married to Leonard B. Martin of Newmanstown, Dawn R., married to Emory N. Martin of Fleetwood, John R., married to Judy L. (Weaver) of Denver, Judy R., married to Lynn D. Strickler of Lititz, and David R., married to Wilma M. (Martin) of Reinholds; a step mother-in-law, Anna Burkholder of East Earl; 34 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings, Anna B. Zimmerman of Fleetwood, Elam B., married to Joanne (Martin) Rutt of Ephrata, Leah B., married to Clair S. Zimmerman of Ephrata, Louella B., married to Glenn M. Zimmerman of Jonestown, Frances B., married to Phares Z. Musser of Newmanstown, and Marlene B. Martin of Schaefferstown.
Preceding her in death are 2 brothers, Ervin B., and Earl B. Rutt.
A PRIVATE graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. Church members may listen on phone line. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »