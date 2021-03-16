Alton W. Knauss, 91, of Lancaster, formerly of Hellertown and Largo, FL, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his residence. He is the husband of Eleanor E. (Eckert) Knauss. Alton was born in Fountain Hill on January 31, 1930 to the late Austin C. and Hilda M. (Harrison) Knauss. He is a 1948 graduate of Hellertown High School, a 1953 graduate from Kutztown University and a 1960 graduate from the University of PA. Alton served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and Reserves from 48-83. Alton was a social studies teacher and education media specialist at Upper Darby School District for 35 years until his retirement in 1988. He is a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Lancaster, and was a former secretary of the Florida Mobile Home Assoc. in Largo, FL.
His hallmark was his service to others. He was always serving his school, church and community. He was a role model for leadership wherever he was - whether he was teaching World Cultures or managing audiovisual services for the UDSD, assisting Calvary Homes with their programs, serving in various capacities at his churches, or volunteering at the Knauss Homestead Preservation Society in Emmaus, PA.
In addition to his wife of 64 yrs.; daughter: Deborah A. (David) Hackman of Marlton, NJ; grandchildren: Zachary A. (Brianna) Knauss, Rachel Hackman, Abigail Hackman; sibling: Lowell A. (Linda) of Seminole FL. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, in PA, WA, CA, TX and FL. Predeceased by a son Geoffrey A., and sister, Laureen A. (George) Lewis of Whitehall, PA.
Family and friends are invited to call 12- 1 p.m. Friday, March 19th, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memorial service will be announced at a later date at Calvary Baptist Church, Lancaster. Make positive choices following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 and/or Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.