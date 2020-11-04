Alton "Ott" R. Lorah, 93, of Denver, passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family on Tues., Nov. 3, 2020. Born in Brecknock Twp., he was a son of the late Ray S. & Edith W. (Zerbe) Lorah and the devoted husband of 53 years to Gail L. (Sweigart) Lorah.
Ott was proud to serve in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division, during the Korean war. He worked for Weavers Industries Inc. in Denver for over 25 years. Ott enjoyed his small farm in East Cocalico twp. where he raised a few beef steers, enjoyed tractor chores on his Farmall, and collected a bounty of produce from his own garden, canning and freezing his vegetables. He liked hunting and was an avid baseball fan. Ott adored his grandchildren, having a special relationship with each of them. Ott was a farmer at heart, a welder by trade, and forever a Grampa.
In addition to his wife, Ott is survived by two sons, Jeff L. Lorah of Denver, Eric T. (Shereen) Lorah of Denver; four grandchildren, Jeremy B. (Erica) Lorah, Nicole D. Lorah, Briana L. Lorah, & Olyvia J. Lorah; and a brother, Doug (Cindy) Lorah of New Holland. He was predeceased by wife, Ada (Sebastian) Lorah, two brothers, Sam Lorah and Robert Lorah, and infant son, Gregory Lorah.
A viewing will be held Sat., Nov. 7th from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567 where the service will begin at 12:30 PM. Interment will immediately follow in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or St. John's Center UCC, 432 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA 17519.