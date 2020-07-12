Alton E. "Pete" Cherry, Jr., 88 of East Petersburg, PA passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA. Born in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late Alverta L. (Myers) and Alton E. Cherry, Sr. He was the beloved husband to the late Esther Marie (Parsons) Cherry also of Altoona, who passed in 1983.
Alton proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Alton was employed by AMP. He was a member of the Masons and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved biking, hiking, and fishing. Alton was a talented woodworker and mechanic. His quiet nature and gentle heart will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Surviving Alton are his children: David Cherry, Kelly Ressler, Beth Stine (Bill) of PA and Karen Cherry of DE; his grandchildren: Zach, Alexa, and Sarah; sister Patricia Beyer of Altoona; and his two nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jane.
He was interred with full military honors at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in East Petersburg.
