Altagracia "Grace" Fonseca Ortega, entered into La Casa de Dios Friday, April 24, 2020 at home with loving family by her side.
Grace was born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. She was the daughter of the late Paula Alvarez Fonseca and Martín Fonseca. Grace was entrusted with her family's care when her father passed early in her life. She learned early on from her mother how to care and cook for a large family and honed her talent in her hometown where her family also managed a local market.
Grace was a devoted Catholic, attended San Juan Bautista Iglesia for several decades and was a loving mother to eleven children. As well as a doting grandmother to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed as the pillar of the family and community.
Grace won local awards for her excellent, Spanish cooking, which her family coveted like gold. She was employed at the Schick Razor Co. Lancaster plant in the early 1970's. During the mid-1970's and 80's she was proprietor of the Ortega Grocery corner store located in the city on Green and Lime Street, in conjunction with a restaurant. She was one of the first Latinas to own a business in the city. Grace and the store were the hub of the community, where she assisted and welcomed many Hispanic and other families new to the area through her involvement with the neighborhood council, often providing translation and navigation to local services.
She raised eleven children and is survived by three daughters and seven sons, Yvonne Ortega, Judy Ortega, and Becky Ortega-Lyda (Gene); Angelo Ortega, Jr., Jose Ortega (Haydee), Nestor Ortega (Ramonita), James Ortega, Sr. (Eliasol), Ronald Ortega, Sr. (Mary), Ralph Ortega, Ray Ortega, Sr. (Michelle), and step-daughter, Nilda Ortega. She is survived by over 39 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is a daughter, Miriam Ortega, husband Angelo Ortega and grandchildren Judith A. Ortega and Pedro Melendez, Jr.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to San Juan Bautista Iglesia, 425 South Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »