Alta Z. Martin, 95, of New Holland, passed away on December 15, 2022 in her residence.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Daniel N. and Lena (Zimmerman) Martin.
She was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Alta is survived by her siblings: Mary Z. Martin of New Holland, PA, Etta (Martin) Zimmerman of Pleasant Valley, MO, Vera (Martin) Hoover of Manheim, PA and Ivan Z. Martin of Ephrata, PA. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings: Lizzie Redcay, Elsie Martin, Lena Zimmerman, Paul Martin, John Martin, Daniel Martin, Willis Martin and Amos Martin.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1116 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Bishop Amos Martin officiating. There will be a viewing held on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
