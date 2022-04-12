Alta M. Mellinger, age 86 of Garden Spot Village passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Born September 11, 1935, in Blue Ball, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Ivan B. and Ethel H. (Newswanger) Zimmerman. She was an active member of Akron Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Mellinger of New Holland, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage; two daughters, Donna L. of Phoenixville, and Sharon M. of Lancaster, married to Rob Adams; four sisters, Joanne married to Paul Zimmerman of New Holland, Shirley married to Glenn Sauder of Manheim, Susan married to Jonathon Moyer of Newmanstown, and Fannie married to Loren Ressler of Brickerville; three brothers, Lester married to Thelma Good of Lititz, Ray married to Martha Groff of Turbotville, and Mark married to Marilyn Stauffer of Lititz; and sister-in-law, Martha High Zimmerman of Lititz. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, and brother, Mervin.
She was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School 1956 and Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing 1959, and received a BS in Nursing from Eastern Mennonite College (EMU) in 1967.
She loved nursing! Her nursing career began with one year at LGH, three years at Deder Hospital in Deder, Ethiopia, under Eastern Mennonite Missions, and one year at Ephrata Community Hospital. After receiving her BSN, she worked in nursing in Virginia, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.
Her second love, interspersed with nursing, was caring for preschool children. She cared for children in her home, in day care at AMC, and ended the childcare part of her career as a private nanny for six years.
She enjoyed traveling, having visited most of the states of the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska. In addition, she visited Puerto Rico, eight provinces of Canada and 31 other countries. She also enjoyed reading.
In retirement, she volunteered eight years with Life Line, ten years as a Chaplain Associate at Ephrata Community Hospital, and Wednesday mornings at the Material Resource Center of MCC. She also served as a Caring Companion at Garden Spot Village.
A memorial service will be held at Akron Mennonite Church on Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 followed by a time of fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Meserete Kristos College, Ethiopia. (MK College Link, Box 1701, Harrisonburg, VA 22803).
