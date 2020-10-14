Alta M. (Hoover) Miller, 88, formerly of Paradise, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mountain View Manor, Coal Township.
Born on May 31, 1932 in Groffdale, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Ada Mae Hoover.
On October 31, 1953 in Cambridge, she married J. Robert Miller, who survives. She was a member of Limeville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, Alta is survived by a son, James Miller and his wife, Patricia of Mount Carmel; three daughters, Margery D. Smoker and her husband, Terry of Paradise, Sharon K. McCarty of Lancaster, and Amy Popp and her husband, Justin of Marietta; a sister, Irene Sample of Anaheim, CA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Alta was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester Hoover and his wife, Mae, Raymond Hoover and his wife, Elizabeth, and Milton Hoover; and three sisters, Anna Poutz and her husband, Clyde, Violet Bouder, and Evelyn Garner and her husband, Junior.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Noon with Dan Hall and James Brashear, officiating at Limeville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5783 Limeville Rd., Gap, PA 17527. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com
