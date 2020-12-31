Alta M. Herr, 98, formerly of Conestoga and Millersville passed away peacefully at Country Meadows where she resided for the past 3 years. Alta was born in Millersville on the family farm which is now Crossgates Golf Club on November 13, 1922, the daughter of the late Rudolph G. and Fannie Brubaker Herr. She was the wife of Richard H. Herr who preceded her in death in 1996. Rich and Alta raised their family on a farm on Long Lane, Conestoga Township.
Alta was a member of the former First United Methodist Church of Millersville, now Millersville Community UMC. She enjoyed helping with the Millersville Meals on Wheels for many years. She was a member of the Penn Manor Alumni Association. She retired from Penn Manor School District where she worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed the Penn Manor retiree breakfasts and also the Herr family breakfast get-togethers.
Alta was born on a farm, raised on a farm and lived on a farm the majority of life. She loved the outdoors, she was always busy gardening, planting flowers and raking leaves.
Alta was the proud mother of three children and an infant baby. Unfortunately they all preceded her in death, her daughter, Peggy Grove and her twin baby boy brother and her sons, L. Douglas and Dennis R. Herr.
A kind, family orientated lady, Alta will be missed by her grandchildren, Cortney, wife of Nathan Bushnell of Landisville, Joshua, husband of Julia Herr of Portland, Oregon, Michael, husband of Colleen Grove of Worcester and David Grove of Exton. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, which brought a lot of joy to her; Adelyn and Jacob Bushnell, Benjamin, Reese and Quinn Grove and Wyeth Herr. Alta is survived by her brother, Earl M. "Pud", husband of Gladys Herr of Lancaster and her sisters, M. Jeanette Dombach of Wilmington, DE and Bonnie L., wife of Ronald Huth of South Hampton, MA and her daughter-in-law, Deborah A. Herr of Mount Joy. In addition to her children, she was preceded in death by her brothers, C. Eugene, C. Richard, Elvin R. and James N. Herr, along with sisters, Dorothy I. Herr and Frances V. Burkhart.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial remembrances may be made in Alta's memory to Milllersville Meals on Wheels, 121 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. For further information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
