Alta K. (Martin) Sensenig, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. She was the loving wife of Loyd Z. Sensenig, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Norman B. and Mabel B. (Kurtz) Martin.
Alta was a homemaker and a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Loyd Lee married to Doris (Horst) Sensenig, Ephrata, Kevin Jay married to Julia (Martin) Sensenig, Ephrata; four daughters, Lorene M. married to J. Banks Musser, Denver, Cheryl M. married to Dale Lee Martin, Reinholds, Sharon M. married to James Zimmerman, Myerstown, Rosalyn M. married to Brendon Horst, Stevens; thirty-three grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren, and seven siblings; Clarence married to Kathryn (Martin) Martin, Ephrata, Carl married to Sandy (Landis) Martin, Ephrata, Raymond married to Sally (Gamber) Martin, Jonestown, Clara married to Donald Stoner, Landisville, Dorothy married to John Hoover, Blain, Arlene married to Marlin Hurst, Robesonia, Kathryn married to Lawrence Good, Womelsdorf and a brother-in-law, Harry married to Thelma (Weaver) Good, Newmanstown.She was preceded in death by four siblings, Mary Ella Good, Esther Mae Burkholder, Ellis Martin and Lloyd Martin, and a great-grandson.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Martindale (Frame) Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road Ephrata, with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road Ephrata, on Sunday from 2 -4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
