Alta H. Zeiset, 73, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at home.
She was born in East Earl to the late John J. and Mabel Z. (Horst) Zeiset.
Alta was retired but previously worked for Sunline Coach. She lived a full life and spent much of her time with family that will miss her dearly.
Alta is survived by her two sons, Raymond Reiff, Randall L., husband of Erin Reiff, both of Ephrata; three grandchildren; four sisters, Vera, wife of Weaver Zimmerman of Ephrata, Miriam, wife of Alson Martin of Lime Springs, IA, Susan, wife of Floyd Martin of Shippensburg, Laura, wife of Mervin Martin of New Holland, and a brother, Luke, husband of Edna (Stauffer) Zeiset of Charles City, IA.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 10 AM. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alta's memory may be made to 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue. www.2ndchance4life rescue.org
