Alta H. Houck, 75, of Narvon, passed away on May 14, 2023, in her home. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Julia (Hahn) Stauffer. She was the loving wife of Glenn R. Houck, whom she married on January 12, 1988.
Alta was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church and was the owner of Al's Herbs for twenty-one years. She had recently worked for Creek Hill Nursery. She enjoyed quilting, baking and cooking for her family, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Michael husband of April Shirk, Terry husband of Nicole Shirk, and Tracey wife of Mark Philips; her grandchildren: Michael, Jr., Dustin husband of Emily, Carissa, Izaiah, Miles, Kira, London, Emma, Caleb, Logan, Jonathan, Rebecca, Josiah, Anna, Emily and Lily; and her great-grandchildren: Summer and Daisy. Also surviving are her siblings: Mary Rissler, Catherine Ringler, Eli Stauffer, Harvey Stauffer, Earl Stauffer, and Julia Martin. Alta is predeceased by a stillborn brother, Elmer Stauffer.
A memorial service will be held on June 10, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Ranck's United Methodist Church, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA 17557. A luncheon and time of visitation will be held after the service.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
