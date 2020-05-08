Alta B. Martin, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Fairmount Homes Inc.
She was born in Martindale to the late Frank and Lydia (Burkholder) Hurst and was the wife of Stanley Martin with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
She was a member of Dove Westgate Church, Ephrata, She was a seamstress for Sight and Sound Studios for 18 years and was a volunteer marriage counselor with her husband, Stanley, for Abundant Living Ministries.
In addition to her husband, Alta was survived by four sons: Philip L., husband of Doris (Breckbill) Martin of Lititz, Dale, husband of Jaqueline (Gerhart) Martin of Ephrata, Jay S., husband of Gloria (Wenger) Martin of Clay, and Steven, husband of Carolyn (Gerlach) Martin of Lititz; four daughters: Pamela, wife of Kenneth Ebersole of Beverly, MA, Rose Martin of Lancaster, Judy, wife of Leslie Groff of Ephrata, and Audrey, wife of Barry Miller of Ephrata; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul, husband of Anna Mary Hurst of Martindale; a sister, Lydia Hoover of Womelsdorf; and a half-brother, Ivan, husband of Mary Hurst of Ephrata, PA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Noah and Frank Hurst; sisters, Emma Horning, Katie Horning, Esther Martin, and Mary Martin.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A later memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Ephrata/Akron. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »