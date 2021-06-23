Alta A. (Eichelberger) Rummel, 99, of Lititz, passed away on June 21, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Bard) and Walter R. Eichelberger. She was the loving wife to the late Robert G. Rummel who passed in 1988 after 42 years of marriage.
Alta was a long-time member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was very active. She assisted in Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. Alta graduated from Manheim Township High School. Alta enjoyed cooking and was known for her sand tarts. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Robert "Bob" husband of Karen of Lititz and Carol Noffz wife of Lee of Columbia; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Sara Rummel and 4 brothers.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10AM -11AM. Interment will follow at Long United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17601.
