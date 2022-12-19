Alphonse E. Fischer, Jr., 72, of Marietta, passed away at home on Friday, December 16, 2022. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Alphonse E. Sr. and Catherine (Kauffman) Fischer.
Alphonse proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in maintenance at Anvil, from which he retired after 44 years. Alphonse loved the beach, and especially enjoyed visiting Myrtle Beach, SC. He was known as the "Neighborhood Dad", and he volunteered his time as a softball coach and umpire. He liked to participate in car shows where he could proudly display his 1929 Model A Woody Wagon. He was a long time member of the American Legion in Marietta.
Alphonse is survived by his four children, Terry Weber, husband of Jackie; Tonya Kauffman, fiance of Donald Vanpelt, Jr.; Alphonse Fischer, III; David Weber; his 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He is also survived by all of his favorite brothers and sisters: Ronald, husband of Darlene (Griest); David, husband of Cindy (Waltz); James, husband of Linda (Clinton); Mildred, wife of Bernard Myers; Mary Catherine Hohman; Regina Harman; Deborah, wife of James Donnan; and Jean, wife of Robert Frisch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffrey and Daniel, and one sister, Camille Woodley.
A Celebration of Alphonse's life will take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 6:00 PM at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home in Columbia. A viewing will take place one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or at woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.