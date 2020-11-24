Alph J. Licht, 73 of Columbia, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was born in Lancaster. He was the son of the late Alph J. Licht, Jr. and Helen B. Licht. He was the loving husband of Shari Licht, and brother of Stephen J., husband of Cheryl, Mountville. Surviving in addition to his wife and brother are children: Jason, husband of Rose Licht, Columbia; Keith, husband of Isabella, Chambersburg, and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Peter Briggs, married to Kerry, Lancaster.
Alph attended Hempfield High School and later received his GED. He will be lovingly missed by his family and friends, and Dottie (his dog).
Alph was an avid sports fan enjoying the Phillies, Eagles, and NASCAR.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.cremationservicesoflancaster.com
