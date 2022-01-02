Alonzo Williams, Sr., 68, entered into Eternal Rest on Monday, December 27, 2021 at his home Lancaster, PA with his loving wife Pat by his side. He was born in Lancaster to the late Nathaniel, Sr. and Bernice J. (Wright) Williams.
He attended J. P. McCaskey High School. Alonzo served in the US Army at the end of the Vietnam War. On August 6, 1974, he was married to Patricia J. (Harris) Williams for a 47-year bond.
Alonzo loved to work with kids, serving as a counselor and mentor for the School District of Lancaster. He knew lots of people from his life journey, he was a jokester, and he loved to go fishing at Safe Harbor accompanied by his best friend Robert Corsey.
In December 2016, Alonzo became licensed in ministry under the late Bishop Dennis Joel, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Norristown, PA.
In addition to his wife Pat, Alonzo is survived by seven children, Alesia Shaw Pulley (Darrell), Loutoria Hendricks (Damian), and Tonya Whitehead (Dwayne) all of Fayetteville, NC, Alonzo Williams, Jr. of Lancaster, Trevor Williams of York, and Adrienne Long Williams and Alan Williams both of Lancaster; also 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Alvina, Robert and Arthur Lee Williams.
Alonzo was preceded in death by his brothers, Nathaniel Williams, Jr., and Tyrone Williams, sister Francine Gregory, and daughter-in-law LaToia (Trevor).
A viewing will take place 10-11 AM, followed by Alonzo’s homegoing service at 11 AM, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
