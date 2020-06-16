Almeda R. Stehman, 85, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, June 15, 2020 at Country Meadows of Lancaster where she had been residing for a brief time. Born in Rapho Twp., she was the daughter of the late Harry S. and Katie Ruhl Lehman. She was the wife of the late Mark C. Stehman for 53 years prior to his passing in 2008.
Almeda was a faithful Christian who was actively involved in the ministries of various churches throughout her lifetime. In her earlier years, she was employed by the former RCA in Lancaster and the former Thomas' Farm Market in Lititz. However, to Almeda, her most important job was being a homemaker and a wonderful wife and mother to her family.
She is survived by two children, Sharon L., wife of Allen R. Kline, of Lititz, and David L., husband of Cathy S. Longenecker Stehman, of Manheim; four grandchildren, Steven R. (Brenda) Kline, Daniel S. (Kelly) Kline, Emily A. (Cory) Sell, and Melissa S. Stehman; and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Kathryn Fleck and Harry Lehman.
There will be no public viewing. A graveside service will be held on Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA. Following CDC Guidelines is greatly appreciated. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
