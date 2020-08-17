Almeda M. Gebhard

Almeda M. (Halbleib) Gebhard, 87, of Elizabethtown passed away at home on August 12, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, PA to George W. Halbleib and Esther (Dupler) Halbleib.
She is survived by daughter, Nancy L. Dimeler, son, R. Irvin Gebhard, 5 grandchildren, Stacey (Gebhard) Brown, Angela Gutshall, Buddy Gutshall, Jody Shepler, Benjamin Fink, Jr., 11 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Sara Stephenson, Betty Ginder, Ruth Reesor, 4 brothers, Larry, Lloyd, Richard, George Halbleib. She is predeceased by husband Richard J. Gebhard, father, George W. Halbleib, mother, Esther Halbleib, sons, Emory E. Gutshall, Jr., Allen Gebhard, daughter, Lois Reisinger.
Cremation is through Cremation Services of Lancaster. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283
