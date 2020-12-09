Alma Rebecca "Becky" Quenzer

Alma Rebecca "Becky" Quenzer, 83, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Born in East Cocalico Twp., she was the daughter of the late Ellwood Dietrich and Alma Steffy Dietrich.

She served the Lancaster City Police for 33 years as a switchboard operator, one of the first meter maids, and a crossing guard. Becky was ‘Crossing Guard of the Year' in 1980 for Lancaster City. She was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church and enjoyed cross stitching, quilting, and making money flowers.

Becky is survived by four children, David L. Quenzer (Linda) of Lancaster, PA, Kenneth "Smokey" E. Quenzer (Heather) of Lancaster, PA, Karen "Louie" L. Stone of Sinking Springs, PA, and Roxanne E. Wenrich (Dean) of Lititz, PA; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Nancy Dietrich Sheppard (Shep) of Macon, GA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth F. Quenzer, two siblings, Barbara and John and a grandson, Matthew L. Quenzer.

Friends are welcome to greet the family for the viewing hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Muddy Creek Lutheran Cemetery in Denver, PA.

In Becky's memory, please send donations to the Lancaster City Police Department K-9 Unit.

Service information

Dec 11
Viewing
Friday, December 11, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
528 West Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
