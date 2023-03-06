Alma R. Landis

Alma Ruth Landis, 92, of Brethren Village, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Willis A. and Emma (Lutz) Kreider. She was the wife of 70 years to the late Benjamin S. Landis who died in 2019.
Alma worked for 25 years as a waitress for Good N Plenty Restaurant. Alma was a member of Conestoga Church of the Brethren, Leola.
Alma is survived by her son, Duane A. Landis, husband of Dorothea, of Honey Brook; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Carl L. Kreider. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy K. (Landis) Phennenger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12PM, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the chapel of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the chapel from 11:30AM until 12PM. Graveside services at Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alma's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care by visiting www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com