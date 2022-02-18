Alma R. (Doutrich) Brendle, 94, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl, entered into the loving arms of her Savior on February 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin M. Brendle, in 2007. She was born in Leacock Twp. to the late Harry and Lydia (Lefever) Doutrich.
Alma was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church. She enjoyed gardening, playing games and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters: Lois wife of Leroy Gehman of Denver, Dorothy Martin and her companion Nick Cannon of Ephrata (whom she lived with) and a daughter-in-law, Ann Brendle of Virginia. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Esther Doutrich and Elaine Doutrich, both of Myerstown.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, M. Eugene Brendle, a daughter, Ruth Hibshman, two grandsons, three brothers, and a sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Rd., Ephrata, on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. A viewing will be held at the church on Sunday from 6 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 10 a.m.
Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
