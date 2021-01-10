Alma Pike Duncan, 103, passed away at the Mennonite Home on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born on July 3, 1917 in Franklin County, PA to the late James F. Pike and Emma Florence Zimmerman Pike. Her husband, Dr. William H. Duncan, former president of Millersville State College, died in 2013. They shared 69 wonderful years together.
Alma knew the value of a smile and the value of education, and found enduring friendships and purpose in every phase of her life. Her greatest joys were her husband and children and she delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandsons-the bonus she said of a long life.
Rising Sun Elementary School, one room with grades one through eight, paved Alma's way both academically and socially. She graduated from Greencastle High School and Shippensburg State Teachers College with a degree in Elementary Education. Alma returned to the one room schoolhouse, this time for six years as the teacher. She did graduate work at Duke University and Penn State.
Recognizing her love of teaching younger children, Alma accepted a first grade position in Maytown, PA where she met fellow teacher William Duncan. A friendship developed, WWII and the draft interrupted, and through letters their romance blossomed. Such were the war years. Alma and Bill wed on Nov. 23, 1943, in the Maytown home of dear friends, the Hiestands. Then it was back to teaching, back to the base, and two more years of letter writing.
In 1946, Bill accepted a position with Millersville State Teachers College, his alma mater. Alma found in Millersville the community that would last her lifetime. Alma welcomed her role as faculty wife and mother of three. When her children were older, she returned to teaching, this time kindergarten. If Alma was ever your teacher, know that she loved you in her class. As Bill's positions at Millersville evolved, so did Alma's. She felt privileged to serve as First Lady of Millersville State College from 1968-1981.
Alma loved to sing and to dance and she loved people, especially children. She enjoyed crafts groups, bridge, book club, the beach, Elderhostels, and travel with family. A longtime member of Millersville's Grace Church, Alma's favorite positions were singing in the choir and teaching the Jr. High Girls Sunday School Class. She found friendship and motivation in the Iris club, the Cliosophic Society, and especially Millersville's Campus Club. Volunteer organizations included Meals on Wheels, The Adult Reading Program, and Lancaster General Hospital Gift Shop.
Family, faith and friends have been the strength and the joy in Alma's century plus of living. This angel has earned her wings.
Alma is survived by daughters: Vicky A. Dippold, wife of the late Tom Dippold, of Danville, PA, and Leni D. Kerekgyarto, wife of Peter J. Kerekgyarto, of Lancaster; grandchildren: Eva M. Telesco, wife of Jon Telesco, Rachel A. Kirkham, wife of Brad Kirkham, Peter D. Kerekgyarto, husband of Annie Schwartz Kerekgyarto, and step-grandson Sean Dippold, husband of Kathy Hunt; three great-grandsons: Pike J. Telesco, Colton P. Kerekgyarto, and Tyler J. Kerekgyarto.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alma was preceded in death by her son, William H. Duncan, Jr. Also preceding Alma in death were her siblings: Mary Divelbiss, Martha Garner, Esther Veley, Pauline Pike (infant), John Pershing Pike, and Hulda Stine Maloy.
The family wishes to thank the Mennonite Home Reed Run Unit for the affection and expert care provided to Alma.
Private graveside services will be held at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Alma's memory to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to The Cottage Ministries, Millersville Community Church, 163 West Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551.
