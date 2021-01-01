Alma N. Eberly, 100, of Landis Homes, Lititz, formerly of New Holland, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Amos S. and Mary Nolt Eberly.
Alma was a sewing machine operator at Singing Needles, Leola. She enjoyed flowers, serving others, and volunteering at Mennonite Resource Center to quilt for relief efforts. The family enjoyed celebrating her 100th birthday at Landis Homes.
She will be lovingly missed by seven nephews, fourteen nieces and extended family. She was the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by: three brothers, Leroy, Melvin and Norman Eberly; two sisters, Mary Eberly and Viola Weber.
Graveside service will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Cemetery, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's – Leola