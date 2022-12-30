Alma Marie Hogan

Alma M. Hogan, 93, of Manheim Township, passed away suddenly at Lancaster General Penn Medicine Hospital on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from a brain aneurysm. Alma was born in Lancaster, PA and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Lentz) Deering. She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.
In 1994, she was preceded in death by her husband E. James Hogan, a local real estate developer, in a plane crash. Her son, Craig Hogan, a nationally ranked Formula race car driver, was killed in a racing accident in Laguna Seca, California in 1985. She is now rejoicing with them in heaven.
Alma served on several boards including, Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, former President of Jaycees, was a benefactor of the Fulton Theatre, and was a long-time member of the Hamilton Club. She was well known for her musical talents as a member of the Reg Kehoe and Marimba Queens Band.
She is survived by a son J. Stephen Hogan, husband of Christine, of Lancaster, a daughter Michele H. Sheaffer, wife of Jack, of Lititz, a brother Arthur Deering, Jr., of Landisville, seven grandchildren and their spouses: Andrew Sheaffer (Jessica), Whitney Jarbola (Andrew), Allison Sheaffer (Cameron Bertel), James Hogan (Kimberly), Sean Hogan (Melissa), Amanda Haydon (Jeff), Skylar Foster (Andy) and seven great-grandsons.
Despite the many tragedies in her life, Alma lived her life with grace, compassion, and a smile on her face. She was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Alma loved traveling and lived every moment to the fullest. In the last months of her life, she was able to enjoy trips with her family and beloved dog, Shia, to Newport, Disney World, and Bermuda. She will be immeasurably missed by her family, friends, and the Lancaster community.
A private burial has taken place at Conestoga Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on her birthday, April 16th, at the Lancaster Country Club to honor Alma. A future announcement will appear in LNP with further details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club "Camp Hogan" P.O. Box 104 Lancaster, PA 17608.
