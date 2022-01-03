Alma Mae Sweigart, 85, of Jonestown, passed over to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the home of her daughter with whom she resided. She was the wife of the late Wilmer S. Sweigart, who preceded her in death more than 31 years ago.
Alma was born in Lancaster County, on April 24, 1936, to the late Hershey H. and Beatrice (Fenderson) Weaver.
Alma was a member of the Swatara Mennonite Church, Myerstown. She will be remembered as a giver for the many crocheted items that she shared with countless individuals over the years as a symbol of love to each one of them for being a meaningful part of her life. She will also be remembered by a number of young people for the accordion or organ lessons that she gave them. There are those, too, that will remember her as the one who made their wedding cakes. Some will even remember her as their “School Van” driver.
She is survived by her three sons and two daughters: Anthony (Lydia) Sweigart of Liberty, MS, Wilbur (Rhoda) Sweigart of Richland, Melvin (Wilma) Sweigart of Denmark, SC, Cheryl (Darvin) Weaver of Jonestown and Carol (Daryl) Witmer of Bernville. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren and one brother Mervin Weaver of Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia (Clinton) Oberholtzer; brothers Elvin, Lloyd and Harold; and grandsons Jay Paul and Timothy Oberholtzer.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown. Interment will be at Ziegler’s Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Rehrersburg. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church. At the family’s request, please omit flowers.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
A living tribute »