Alma Lydia Hollingsworth, 98, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Luther Acres.
She was born in Warwick Township to the late William T. and Lydia (McCreary) Rice and was the wife of the late Leslie Clayton Hollingsworth, Sr.
She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rothsville, where she was a Sunday School teacher for toddlers for many years. She was also chairman of the Altar Guild and a member of the property committee.
Alma was a graduate of Rothsville High School, class of 1941. She was an avid bowler, starting at age 50 and continued in a league until age 90. She enjoyed gardening, tending her flower beds, listening to audio books, helping others and visiting shut-ins.
Alma is survived by three children: Leslie Clayton Jr., husband of Norma (Fowler) Hollingsworth of Covington, GA; Dennis W., husband of Melanie (Wolpert) Hollingsworth of Lititz; and Sue, wife of Rick Pfautz of Lititz; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and three siblings; John, husband of Priscilla (Good) Rice of Ephrata; William "Bill" Rice, companion of Shirley Knier of Lititz; Ida, wife of the late William Young of Akron.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Rice and Betty Heitz.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 12 in The Community Room at Luther Acres in Lititz at 3 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Alma's memory to be made to Akron Lions Club, c/o Craig Beamesderfer, 33 Scenic Drive, Akron, PA 17501 or to Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church Street, Rothsville, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.