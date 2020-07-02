Alma L. Keener, age 101, after living 30 years at Landis Homes, passed from this life to her heavenly home on July 1, 2020 to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, whom she loved so dearly.
Born in Strasburg, PA, she was the oldest child of the late Lester and Mary Lefever Groff. On November 26, 1938 she married Clyde E. Keener who passed away on December 27, 1986. They celebrated 48 precious years together.
Alma was a very dedicated wife, faithful secretary and bookkeeper 40 years for the family business, Keener Equipment, Manheim Pike, Lancaster. She did this with an air of grace in a way that brought dignity and love to Clyde until the end of his life.
A member of Erisman Mennonite Church, Alma enjoyed teaching Sunday school and attending sewing circle.
Alma also enjoyed being involved in the Ladies Auxiliary at Landis Camp.
She loved her family deeply, was an avid cook, loved flowers, and enjoyed traveling.
Alma will forever be remembered for her intercessory prayer life. She spent hours each morning praying for her whole family, her church, missionaries, and others. She had a heart for lost souls.
Alma had a generous heart and an open purse for anyone in need. She and her husband were faithful supporters of many missionaries, ministries, family and friends. Each of their three children served in other countries – Belize, Africa, and Haiti.
Surviving are her three children; Betty L., wife of Lester Miller, J. Clyde, husband of Vera (Stoltzfus) Keener, and Barbara A., wife of Nevin Kraybill; 12 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
Alma was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Banks, wife of the late Hoyt Banks; and a brother, Ivan Groff.
The family expresses gratitude to the staff at Landis Homes for their loving care during the many years living there, and Hospice & Community Care for their special care during the final two weeks of Alma's journey on this earth.
In lieu of flowers, remembering Alma's love for missions, contributions may be made to Gospel Express, P.O. Box 217, Lynn, North Carolina 28750 to help with the hunger in Uganda, Africa.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6 at 10 AM at Erisman Mennonite Church, 8 S. Erisman Road, Manheim. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.groffeckenroth.com. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Sunday, July 5 from 4-6 PM, and Monday from 9-10 AM at the church. Those attending either event must wear a mask as required by the PA Secretary of Health order.
To send the family online condolences visit www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.