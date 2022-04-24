Alma L. Cullen, 96, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia, formerly of Oxford passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 22, 2022 at home.
She was the wife of the late John W. Cullen, whom she shared 69 years of marriage with at the time of his death in 2015.Born in Frackville, PA to the late Clarence and Alma Meade Lloyd.
Alma worked in the insurance industry as the owner/agent of Cullen Insurance Agency. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Oxford. Alma enjoyed camping, painting, playing cards and being very social. She was a devout Catholic and attended Mass daily.
She is survived by three sisters, Inez Drennen of Oxford, Marcella Moore of Columbia and Elizabeth (Donald) Pierce of Rockville, MD. She is also survived by a sister-in-law whom she thought of as a sister, Edna Lloyd of Willow Street.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence Lloyd and John Lloyd and one sister, Anna Kirk.
She was "Aunt Cissy" to four generations of nieces and nephews. She loved them all and enjoyed time spent with them.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Rd., Oxford, PA where friends and family may visit from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Vista Autism Services, 1021 Springboard Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.