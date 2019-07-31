Alma Koser Rinier Rebman

Alma A. Rebman, 86, formerly of Mount Joy and resident of Oak Leaf Manor North, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care. She was born in Elizabethtown to the late Irvin I. and Anna (Shenk) Koser). Alma's first husband Harold J. Rinier died in 1959 and her second Kenneth E. Rebman died in 2002.
Alma was a wonderful homemaker for her family while also working for ARK Products. She was a member of Willow Street United Church of Christ. She loved her children and grandchildren, going on family cruises and vacationing in Ocean City, MD.
She really enjoyed shopping, with Dollar Store being one of her favorite stops. Boscov's is going to miss her! Alma bowled in the Strasburg Community League with husband Ken and daughter Vickie.
Surviving Alma are her daughter Vickie L. (Rinier), wife of David M. Jenkins of Lancaster, her son Gregory S. Rinier, companion of Elizabeth James of Hummelstown, five grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as her sister Rachael, wife of Paul Cramer of Mount Joy. In addition to her parents and husbands Harold and Ken, Alma was preceded in death by her seven siblings.
Greg and Vickie and their families are very grateful to the staff of Oak Leaf Manor North and Hospice & Community Care for the great care given to Alma.
Alma's family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM officiated by The Rev. Ron Bohannon, on Friday, August 2nd at Willow Street U.C.C., 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment in Quarryville Cemetery. Please omit flowers and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644