Alma J. Shearer, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle. Born Thursday, May 10, 1934 in Elizabethtown, She was the daughter of the late Russell and Ruth (Kipp) Sweigart. She was the wife of David E. Shearer who passed away in 2004.
Alma was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. She was retired from Armstrong Ceiling in Marietta and earlier in life helped on the family farm. Alma enjoyed Bingo and especially loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons: Steven Shearer and wife Pamela, and John Shearer and wife Sabine all of Bainbridge; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a sister Nettie Wenger. She was predeceased by a son David Shearer and daughter-in-law Sukey; a daughter Linda Shearer, a great-grandson Blake Shearer, four sisters and one brother.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Goods Mennonite Cemetery, 4374 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alma's memory may be made to the America Cancer Society at www.lung.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown