Alma H. Mease, 94, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North. She was the wife of the late Harry I. Mease to whom she was married for 55 years prior to his passing in 2011. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late William A. and Sophie Smith Haberstroh.
She was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1943. During school, Alma played the accordion and once was called up onstage at Janson Park to play with Reg Kehoe and his All Girl Marimba Band. Alma was a teller at Columbia Trust Company for 15 years. She then became a stay-at-home mom to her three boys. She was always proud of her three boys and later "her three daughters". Alma returned to banking and became manager for the former Commonwealth National Bank in Willow Street and Millersville for 18 years before her retirement in 1986.
She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society. Having been very talented at sewing and other arts and crafts, she made her own dresses for many years as well as her bridesmaids' dresses. She also enjoyed reading and going to the beach with her family at Ocean City, MD. She fully enjoyed her retirement, having traveled both the United States and abroad, and wintering in Florida.
Surviving are her sons: H. Michael (Sandra) Mease; Robert B. (Deborah) Mease; and David M. (Kimberly) Mease. Four grandchildren: Eric (Kimberly); Christine (Patrick Kundravi); Nicholas and Daniel; and five step great-grandchildren. Her twin brothers: Edward (Rose) Haberstroh; and Phillip R. (Anne) Haberstroh. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter: Michaela Mease; her brother: William Haberstroh and her sisters: Ruth Albright and Betty Lou Overmeyer.
The Family would like to thank the courageous staff at Oak Leaf Manor North for the wonderful care shown to Alma.
The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Holy Trinity Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
