Alma Denlinger Martin, 85, formerly of New Holland and lately of Landis Homes Retirement Community was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday January 18, 2021 with her husband and children at her side. She was the wife of Luke M. Martin to whom she was married for 64 years.
Born in East Lampeter, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry K. and Katie D. Neff, Strasburg. She was a dearly loved wife, mother and grandmother remembered for her love for Jesus and love for people. She was quick to smile and laugh and always had an encouraging word for those closest to her and for new acquaintances. We were so blessed to have her loving support and encouragement in our lives.
In addition to her husband she will be deeply missed by her daughter, Chris (John) Horst, Leola, her sons, Dennis (Jeannie) Martin, CO and Steve Martin, VA, her sisters, Marion Martin, Betty Martin, and Evelyn (Hershey) Hostetter; and 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Family Church, 415 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland. There will be a family greeting time following the service. The church and the family ask that you wear a mask while you are in the building if you are able. The service will be live streamed at bit.ly/39PAbfU .
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Alma's honor to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.