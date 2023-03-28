Alma C. Becker was called home by her Savior and Lord on March 24, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Charles Becker with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.
Alma was the daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Myer) Redcay, a lifelong resident of Lancaster County.
She was employed by the Lancaster General Hospital as a Laboratory Technician serving as a phlebotomist for nursing homes, industries and private patients for doctors on staff of the General Hospital.
After retiring from the General Hospital, Alma worked for Dr. Egeland from the University of Miami in research for manic depression.
She was an associate member of the Men's Garden Club. She served several years as social chairman. Alma was the first woman to receive the "Garden of the Year" award.
Alma was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She served as deaconess for six years; during that time she enjoyed being a wedding coordinator.
Alma and Charles enjoyed traveling the 48 states and Hawaii. They also had several tours to Europe touring Italy, France, Switzerland and Scotland. Her favorite trip was to Israel where she walked in the footsteps of Jesus.
Besides being survived by her husband, she is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, an infant brother, Clyde, Christian, Harry and a sister Dorothy.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow the service at Westminster Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations are being requested to the Missionary Fund at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097