Alma B. Snavely, 88, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Hershey, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, July 20, 2020 at Landis Homes. Born in Bainbridge, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Helen Brubaker Nissley. She was the wife of Carl H. Snavely for 67 years on February 14.
A homemaker, Alma was a member of the former Stauffers Mennonite Church (Lancaster Conference) near Hershey where she demonstrated her gift of hospitality by entertaining many guests in their home. She was currently a member of Millport Mennonite Church. She worked beside her husband on their dairy farm located in Conewago Twp. near Bachmanville. She was also employed as a seamstress by the former Risser Garment Factory in Elizabethtown. She made hundreds of comforters that were donated to Mennonite Central Committee for those in need. Alma enjoyed gardening, especially growing gladiolus.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Rhoda D., wife of Willard Eberly, of Manheim, and Rachel E., wife of Jenz Yoder, of Amarillo, TX; six grandchildren, Jennel Eberly Roberts, Justin Eberly, Julissa Eberly Lehman, Jeffrey Eberly, Carl Yoder, and Kyle Yoder; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elsie Nissley of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon Nissley and Mervin Nissley.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Stauffers Mennonite Church, 790 Bachmanville Road, Hershey, PA with Glen Sell officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Sunday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
