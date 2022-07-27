Alma B. Clare Reddig Graybill, 86, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Willow Street, met her Lord face-to-face on Monday evening, July 25, 2022 at Pleasant View Retirement Community following a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. Born in Strasburg Twp., Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel R. and Susanna B. Burkhart Clare. She was the wife of Melvin M. Graybill for 21 years on February 1.
Alma was an active member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren. She is now in heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a genuine faith that Jesus' death on the cross and his resurrection paid the price for her sins. She trusted completely in Jesus for her eternal salvation. Because she personally knew God's unconditional love for her, she readily extended that love to others.
Prior to retiring in 2000, she was employed for 28 years by the former Bulova Technologies in Lancaster as an inspector. She and Mel traveled extensively. In addition to caring for her house plants, she enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens. Alma shared a deep love for her husband, children, and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Agnew W. "Skip" Reddig III, husband of Trudy E. Bowers Reddig, of New Providence and Dennis J., husband of Nancy J. Raine Reddig, of Lititz; two stepchildren, Todd L., husband of Louise Ginder Graybill, of Pottstown, and Tracy L., wife of Randy Esch, of Brownstown; nine grandchildren, Trevor (Valerie) Reddig, Andrew (Amber) Reddig, Jennifer Reddig (Scott Moon), Jerica Reddig Krakowski (A.J.), Derick (Laura) Esch, Devin (Maddi) Esch, Sarah (Cory) Trego, Philip (Kelsa) Graybill, and Timothy (Sarah) Graybill; one great-granddaughter, Elodie Trego; and two brothers, Floyd B. Clare and Clyde H. Clare, both of Lancaster; and a sister-in-law, Jean Clare of Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Esther M. Long, Elizabeth B. Drolsbaugh, Nora B. Resch, Harold T. Clare, and John L. Clare.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Private interment will be in Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery, Bird-in-Hand. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the benevolent fund of East Fairview Church of the Brethren. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
