Allyn L. Greer, 55, of Kirkwood, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the son of Lyndal (Whitebread) Greer and the late Albert Greer. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Joanne (MacDurmon) Greer.
Allyn was a key account manager for Dieffenbach's. He was a faithful member of Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. He enjoyed volunteering with City Gate Rescue Mission in Coatesville, where he served meals frequently. Allyn also loved to sing with his best friends, Mark Dengler and Greg Pell as "Gracemen". Allyn wrote many of the songs the group performed. Above all, his greatest joy was spending time with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Allyn is survived by 3 daughters: Allyson, wife of Shaun Williams of Lancaster; Reagan Greer, missionary with YWAM in Kona, HI and Meredith Greer at home. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren: Jack and Quinn and another grandchild expected in February; one brother and one sister.
A service honoring Allyn's life will take place at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 W. Christine Rd., Nottingham, PA on Sunday, November 17, 2019 beginning promptly at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Gary and Michael Moore officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Kindly omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to G.P.A Mobilization Ministries, P.O. Box 520, Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be submitted at: