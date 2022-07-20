Allison N. Chandler, 40, of Leola, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Herb Chandler III.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Kevin and Patricia (Mowrer) Watkins.
Allison graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was working as a customer service representative at WellSpan's Meadowbrook offices. Outside of her work, she enjoyed painting, knitting, and reading. Allison was a free spirit with a contagious laugh and a deep love for her family. Her children were her pride and joy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Hannah and Herbie, both at home, maternal grandmother Audrey Mowrer Lively, Willow Street, two sisters, Alicia Kowitz, wife of Matt Kowitz, Lititz, and Angelina Watkins, New Holland, two half-sisters, Nicole Harman, Cornwall and Destiny Fonner, Oberlin, and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 5 8 p.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland. Private interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Department of Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.