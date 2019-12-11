Allison Lockwood, 96, of Lancaster, PA, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Willow Valley Communities. Born in Jackson, MI, she was the daughter of the late Louis H. and Alice Hawes Lockwood.
She was a graduate of Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI. She had been employed by the American Red Cross in service to military families, but more recently by the former Community Hospital of Lancaster as a Diet Technician.
A longtime and active member of First Presbyterian Church, Miss Lockwood served as a deacon, and was a member of the Chancel Choir and the Women's Circle. She was an honorary member of the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster.
Allison loved sewing, and made clothing for herself as well as many of her family members. While she enjoyed her activities, there was nothing more important or cherished than her family.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by a sister, Susan L. Fishbeck, and a brother, David G. Lockwood.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Meadow Ridge and The Glen at Willow Valley for the dedicated, compassionate care she received.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Dan Snyder officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Private interment in the Conestoga Memorial Park will take place at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions in Miss Lockwood's memory may be sent to the Music Department of the church at the address above.
